White Sage Wildfire Morning Update 7/18

White Sage Fire Daily Update- July 18, 2025

17% Contained – 58,631 acres – 695 personnel – 0 structures lost 15 miles southeast of Fredonia, AZ

Highlights The White Sage Fire is mapped at 58,631 acres, with containment now at 17%. Fire crews were able to take advantage of cooler temperatures and rain yesterday that helped slow fire activity and support mop-up operations. Fire behavior decreased primarily to smoldering, which is when fire burns without open flame and shows little spread.

Although recent and expected rainfall may help reduce fire behavior, it is not expected to fully extinguish the fire. The Incident Meteorologist forecasts relatively cool temperature and precipitation today, with warm, dry air returning tomorrow. Invasive cheatgrass was the primary carrier of the fire during its initial spread and is widespread across the area. Cheatgrass is highly flammable and known as a “one-hour fuel,” meaning once it reaches its moisture-holding capacity, it can dry out and become flammable again in as little as one hour. Vegetation is expected to dry out over the next few days, with fire behavior increasing once fuels have sufficiently dried.

Firefighters will remain vigilant during cooler weather, searching for areas of hidden heat like stump holes that could reignite buried embers and will use a method called cold trailing, where they carefully check the fire’s edge by hand to make sure no heat remains. Today, crews are continuing direct line construction on the north side of the fire, south of Buckskin Mountain, while also advancing dozer and handline preparation. In the northwest, firefighters are working in steep, rugged terrain to expand containment. On the east side, crews are patrolling dozer lines. Containment efforts are ongoing along the south flank. Highway 89A remains closed to ensure public and firefighter safety. Along this route, crews are actively working to remove hazardous trees that were weakened or burned by the fire. These trees pose a risk of falling across the road and must be carefully cut and cleared. In addition, chipping operations are underway to dispose of debris and improve travel safety. This essential work is taking place directly along the roadside, requiring space and safe working conditions for equipment and personnel.

Fire Weather: Breezy winds are expected again today. Isolated thunderstorms could develop, bringing localized heavy rain along with erratic, gusty winds up to 45 mph and dangerous lightning. Although overall fire activity is expected to remain low, outflow winds from thunderstorms can push smoke in unpredictable directions, resulting in changing air quality conditions over the course of the day.