White Sage Fire Final Update

This will be the final update for the White Sage Fire from Color Country Team 2.

59,985 acres, 95% contained

Highlights: We thank the firefighters who have worked tirelessly to contain the White Sage Fire. Friday August 1, 2025 was the final operational shift for Color Country Team 2. The local units have taken over command of the fire as of Saturday August 2, 2025.

Firefighters will continue working in the area clearing hazardous trees and operating equipment. Motorists are asked to drive with care as firefighters will continue to work along roadways. Light, individual smokes may be visible for weeks to come as fuels continue to smolder. Please respect all forest closures in place for firefighter and public safety.

A Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team has begun evaluating fire impacts to determine rehabilitation needs and strategies. The BAER team prescribes emergency treatments on Federal Lands to minimize threats to life or property resulting from the effects of a fire or to stabilize and prevent unacceptable degradation to natural and cultural resources. BAER teams are staffed by interdisciplinary resource specialists including hydrologists, soil scientists, engineers, biologists, vegetation specialists, archeologists, recreation specialists and others who rapidly evaluate the burned area and prescribe emergency stabilization treatments.

www.fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab Closures: Public lands within the Kaibab National Forest North Kaibab Ranger District, including the Jacob Lake Campground, remain closed due to the Dragon Bravo Fire. Up to date information can be found by visiting:

www.az511.com U.S. Route 89A and BLM 1065/House Rock Valley Road are open. Grand Canyon Highway (State Route 67) remains closed. For additional information, check the Arizona Department of Transportation website: