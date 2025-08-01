White Sage Fire 8/1 Morning Update

59,985 acres, 95% contained

Highlights: Firefighters are successfully repairing suppression lines. Resources continue to patrol the fire and backhaul equipment. A Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team of interdisciplinary professionals has begun evaluating fire impacts to determine rehabilitation needs and strategies. The Color Country Type 3 Team is coordinating closely with the North Kaibab Ranger District, BLM Arizona Strip District, and local cooperators to meet the needs of the changing fire conditions.

Weather: Today’s high temperature is 90° F with a minimum humidity of 8%. There is a 10% chance of brief showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the southwest 2 to 6 mph until 9:00 AM then strengthening to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Gusty and erratic winds expected near thunderstorms. Very dry air returns on Saturday along with stronger winds.

White Sage Fire activity is expected to remain low. Light, individual smokes may be visible from Highway 89A for weeks to come as fuels continue to smolder. Expect to see visible smoke columns over the Dragon Bravo Fire as activity picks up in the afternoon. Smoke will continue drifting northeast towards House Rock Valley, Lake Powell, and Page. Drivers are advised that firefighters continue to work along roadways. Smoke may reduce visibility, please drive with care.

www.fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab Closures: Public lands within the Kaibab National Forest North Kaibab Ranger District, including the Jacob Lake Campground, remain closed due to the Dragon Bravo Fire. Up to date information can be found by visiting: www.az511.com U.S. Route 89A and BLM 1065/House Rock Valley Road are open. Grand Canyon Highway (State Route 67) remains closed. For additional information, check the Arizona Department of Transportation website: