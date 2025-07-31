White Sage Fire 7/31 Morning Update

59,985 acres, 83% contained

Highlights: Throughout the fire footprint, crews continue to repair suppression lines & firefighters are spreading seed into repair areas to promote regrowth of native plants. The Oak Point Fire, a small 85-acre fire about 8 miles south of the main fire, is 100 percent controlled. Previously, the White Sage Fire acreage had reflected the combined total for both fires. The Color Country Type 3 Team is coordinating closely with the North Kaibab Ranger District, BLM Arizona Strip District, and local cooperators to meet the needs of the changing fire conditions.

Weather and Smoke: Thursday’s forecast is sunny, with a 5-10 percent chance of precipitation. Max temperatures will be from 89 to 93. Minimum humidity is 8 percent. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph and gusts to 20-30 mph in the afternoons.

White Sage Fire activity is expected to remain low. Light, individual smokes may be visible from Highway 89A. Within the White Sage Fire perimeter, occasional smokes can be expected in the weeks to come as fuels continue to smolder. Expect to see visible smoke columns over the Dragon Bravo as fire activity picks up in the afternoon. Smoke will continue drifting northeast towards House Rock Valley, Lake Powell, and Page. Drivers are advised that firefighters continue to work along roadways. Please drive with care.

www.fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab Closures: Public lands within the Kaibab National Forest North Kaibab Ranger District, including the Jacob Lake Campground, remain closed due to the Dragon Bravo Fire. However, the Jacob Lake Inn and gas station and Kaibab Camper Village are open. Up to date information can be found by visiting:

www.az511.com U.S. Route 89A has reopened, however, Grand Canyon Highway (State Route 67) remains closed. For additional information, check the Arizona Department of Transportation website:

https://www.nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm Information about current closures on Grand Canyon National Park can be found on the National Park Service website at