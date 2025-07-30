White Sage Fire 7/30 Morning Update

83% contained – 58,985 acres – 113 personnel – 0 structures lost 15 miles southeast of Fredonia, AZ

Fire Information: Phone: (928) 218-4240 daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Email: 2025.whitesage@firenet.gov https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incide…/azasd-white-sage-fire InciWeb:

Highlights

Throughout the fire footprint, crews continue to repair suppression lines using equipment to move soil and woody debris to prevent soil erosion. Firefighters are spreading seed into repair areas to promote regrowth of native plants. Crews are repairing fences along the fire perimeter.

The White Sage Fire is 58,985 acres. The Oak Point Fire, a small 85-acre fire about 8 miles south of the main fire, is 100 percent controlled. Previously, the White Sage Fire acreage had reflected the combined total for both fires.

Highway 89A and BLM 1065/House Rock Valley Road are open. Light, individual smokes may be visible within the White Sage Fire perimeter from Highway 89A. Occasional smokes can be expected in the weeks to come as fuels continue to smolder. Drivers are advised that firefighters continue to work along roadways. Please drive with care.

www.az511.com The Kaibab National Forests’ North Kaibab Ranger District and Highway 67 south of Jacob Lake remain closed due to the Dragon Bravo Fire. For additional information, check the Arizona Department of Transportation website:

Fire Weather

Today’s weather will be sunny becoming partly cloudy, with a 10% chance of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature is 92° F and minimum humidity is 6-8%. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph gusting to 25 mph after 10:00 a.m. MDT.

Forest Closures