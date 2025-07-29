MY RADIO PLACE

White Sage Fire 7/29 Morning Update

July 29, 2025 /
59,070 acres 83% contained

Highlights
Highway 89A and BLM 1065/House Rock Valley Road are open. There is a potential for individual, light smokes that may be visible within the White Sage Fire perimeter from Highway 89A. Occasional smokes can be expected in the weeks to come as fuels continue to smolder. Fire managers ask for the public’s help to remain aware of firefighters working along roadways.
Yesterday, crews made good progress repairing suppression lines created earlier during the incident response. Firefighters conduct suppression repair using heavy equipment to move soil and logs back into dozer and hand lines. Suppression repair helps to promote regrowth and minimize erosion. Crews are also repairing fences that were impacted by earlier suppression activities.
The Kaibab National Forests’ North Kaibab Ranger District and Highway 67 south of Jacob Lake remain closed due to the Dragon Bravo Fire. For additional information, check the Arizona Department of Transportation website: www.az511.com
Fire Weather
Dry conditions are expected today. The high temperature today is 94° F with minimum humidities of 5-10%. Winds will be out of the southwest, 8 to 12 mph, with gusts up to 22 mph. There will be higher chances for showers or storms later this week (Wednesday through Friday).
Forest Closures
Closure information on the Kaibab National Forest is being updated regularly. Up to date information can be found by visiting: www.fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab

