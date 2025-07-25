White Sage Fire 7/25 Morning Update

81% contained – 58,980 acres – 398 personnel – 0 structures lost

15 miles southeast of Fredonia, AZ

HIGHLIGHTS

Highway 89A has been re-opened to the public. Highway 67 toward the Grand Canyon remains closed.

The White Sage Fire is mapped at 58,980 acres (no change), and is 81 percent contained (6 percent increase from yesterday). The Oak Point Fire to the south is mapped at 85 acres and is 100 percent contained.

Smoke may be visible from Highway 89A from heavier fuels burning in the interior of the fire footprint. In addition, wind across burned areas may create dust and ash clouds, which can look like smoke from a distance.

Across the fire, firefighters are engaged mainly in mop up and suppression repair. Fire managers expect suppression repair on the west side of the fire to be completed within a few days. Crews are completing mop up and repairing fences on the north side of the fire.

On the northeast and east parts of the fire, containment is almost complete. Substantial repairs are underway on the House Rock Valley Road, including grading the road and replacing damaged culverts.

In the southeast area of the fire, firefighters are implementing a tactic called “targeted direct attack,” which is neutralizing hot spots using infrared data provided by Unmanned Aerial System (drone) flights over previous days. The drone was released from the incident yesterday.

On the south side of the fire, crews are mopping up and patrolling to make sure there are no lingering hot spots. Chippers are being used to clean up debris while also spreading the resulting wood chips to help the landscape heal and regenerate.

https://www.az511.com/ Highway 67 remains closed for the Dragon Bravo Fire. For additional information, check the Arizona Department of Transportation website:

FIRE WEATHER

The Incident Meteorologist forecasts temperatures in the 80s, breezy conditions, and low humidity across much of the fire. Fire activity is currently minimal, but could increase with continued warming and drying.

FOREST CLOSURES