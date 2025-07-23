White Sage Fire 7/23 Morning Update

61% contained

58,980 acres

536 personnel

15 miles southeast of Fredonia, AZ

Burning in brush, timber, & grass

No structures lost

Cause: lightning

Highlights

Progress continues along the northern and eastern edges of the White Sage fire with additional containment achieved along the edge of the perimeter. Targeted direct attack occurred along the eastern containment line to secure any hot spots that were detected by the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) infrared photography.

Crews continue to construct fire lines, secure hot spots, perform mop-up work, and patrol in all sections of the fire area. Mop-up operations along fire lines entail extinguishing or removing burning material within 100 feet of the line to the extent necessary to prevent further spread. This process includes falling fire-damaged trees and cooling ash pits to prevent rekindling. Firefighters use the back of their hands to check for heat to ensure the hot spots are not a threat to the fire perimeter.

Suppression repair continues along the western, northwestern, and southwestern sides of the fire area. Over 64-miles of dozer line were constructed in the efforts to contain the fire. Rehab work continues on the dozer lines to minimize erosion impacts.

The lightning-caused Oak Point Fire is 100% contained at 85 acres. Crews will continue mopping up and patrolling the fire area as needed.

One task force continues to be available for initial attack responsibility within the immediate area. A task force contains a mix of firefighting equipment and personnel to respond quickly to a new fire. A task force may contain engines, water tenders, dozers, and hand crews.

Highway 89A remains closed, for additional information on the reopening, monitor the Arizona Department of Transportation website.

Fire Weather

The Incident Meteorologist predicts today’s weather will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon and evening with a 10% chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s with a minimum RH of 12-19 %. Winds will be south to west at 5-13 mph with gusts to 25 mph. A warming and drying trend will continue through the end of the week, the fire may become more active as temperatures rise, and humidity drops.

Evacuations

Evacuation information is being updated regularly by Coconino County. Residents and the public are urged to stay informed by visiting Coconino County Emergency Management