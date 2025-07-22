White Sage Fire 7/22 Morning Update

#whitesagefire Morning Update 58980 acres, 44% containment Highlights Firefighters have been making progress around all edges of the fire. The fire has now been mapped to include the slight increase in acreage attributed to the interior pockets of unburned vegetation that are now burned. Water tenders have been working diligently to shuttle water to the incident from sources such as Big Springs and the Colorado River, helping to fill portable drafting tanks for engines and supporting firefighting efforts in areas without nearby water access.

On the east side of the fire, crews are constructing line directly on the fire’s edge using a targeted direct attack strategy. The team is utilizing infrared detection flights with Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) to locate remaining hot spots and guide crews to those areas, allowing them to locate and extinguish hot spots more effectively.

Crews have added containment along a portion of the northern perimeter and continue to construct line, secure hot spots, and perform mop-up work in that section of the fire line.

Suppression repair continues along the western, northwestern, and southwestern sides of the fire. The crews are repairing the areas that were impacted from suppression operations and minimizing soil erosion by installing water turnouts on slopes to direct flow off of the exposed soil, adding brush onto the line to stabilize the area, removing berms, and spreading the soil to aid in seed germination while restoring the natural appearance of the area.

The lightning caused Oak Point Fire remains at 85 acres and 100% contained. Crews will continue mop-up and patrol of the area as needed.

One task force continues to be available for initial attack responsibility within the immediate area. A task force contains a mix of fire fighting equipment and personnel to respond quickly to a new fire. A task force may contain engines, water tenders, dozers, and hand crews.

Highway 89A will remain closed to ensure public safety as well as safe ingress and egress for fire suppression resources. Fire managers are working closely with partners to continually assess conditions and determine the safest time to reopen Highway 89A for both firefighters and the public.

Fire Weather: The Incident Meteorologist predicts today’s weather will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A warming and drying trend will continue through the end of the week, the fire may become more active as temperatures rise, and humidity drops.

Evacuations: Evacuation information is being updated regularly by Coconino County. Residents and the public are urged to stay informed by visiting Coconino County Emergency Management. https://emergency-management-operations-coconinocounty.hu…