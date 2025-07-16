MY RADIO PLACE

White Sage Fire 7/16 Morning Update

July 16, 2025 /
#WhiteSageFire Morning Update
52,990 acres, 0% contained
HIGHLIGHTS
The White Sage Fire reached 4% containment as of yesterday. On the fire’s west side, crews constructed dozer line near the community of White Sage, along the northern edge of the fire’s heel. Today, firefighters will continue mop-up operations, extinguishing any remaining burning or smoldering material, felling hazardous snags, and trenching logs to prevent rolling and potential reignition.
Fire activity increased yesterday on the north side of the fire near Winter Road. Multiple aircraft conducted retardant drops to help slow the fire’s spread. Water tenders are shuttling water to fill portable tanks, each holding up to 2,000 gallons, for helicopters engaged in aerial suppression.
On the south side, crews built handline, removing vegetation with chainsaws and hand tools. Today crews will work towards connecting this fireline to Highway 89A, reinforcing the southern perimeter and strengthening ongoing containment efforts. Crews continue to stay at a spike camp established in the Jacob Lake area on July 14 to concentrate resources and protect values at risk.
FIRE BEHAVIOR & WEATHER
The fire remains active with extreme fire behavior, including crown runs, torching, and spotting. A smoke outlook has been issued for north central Arizona, with heavy smoke continuing to impact air quality and visibility. Outflow winds from thunderstorms may push smoke in unpredictable directions. See https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook/18d97a5d?
The Incident Meteorologist (IMET) forecasts increased thunderstorm activity this afternoon and evening with erratic, gusty winds up to 50 mph. These storms may bring dangerous lightning, shifting wind directions, and periods of heavy rain. Even with rainfall, conditions are not expected to extinguish the fire.
EVACUATIONS
Evacuation notices and road closures remain in place due to the fire’s progression and continued activity along the southern edge. Local emergency management officials are coordinating closely with fire managers. Evacuation information is being updated regularly by Coconino County. Residents and the public are urged to stay informed by visiting: http://emergency-management-operations-coconinocounty.hub…
U.S. Forest Service – Kaibab National Forest

