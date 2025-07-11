White Sage Fire 7/11 Morning Update

Jacob Lake, AZ; CCSO Deputies, United States Forest Service Law Enforcement Officers,
Arizona Game and Fish Officers, and CCSO Search and Rescue spent the overnight hours
evacuating the National Forest areas around Jacob Lake.
After observing the fire behavior last evening and overnight and looking at the forecasted
weather today, in conjunction with fire leadership CCSO is increasing the “GO” evacuation
area. The following areas are on “GO” evacuation status:
North Boundary: Utah Border
East Boundary: House Rock Valley Road/ Buffalo Ranch Road
West Boundary: Kaibab National Forest Boundary
South Boundary: Grand Canyon National Park
Law enforcement officers will remain in the area for safety and security.
For additional information on “READY, SET, GO” visit
https://www.coconino.az.gov/1908/Ready—Set—Go
To see a map of the current evacuation statuses visit
https://coconinocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/sidebar/index.html?appid=c579ef
2e9406468d8575a289253d73d9
To sign up for Coconino County’s emergency notification system, visit
https://www.coconino.az.gov/2612/Emergency-Notification-System
For additional information on the White Sage Fire, visit
https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/azasd-white-sage-fire