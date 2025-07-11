White Sage Fire 7/11 Morning Update

Jacob Lake, AZ; CCSO Deputies, United States Forest Service Law Enforcement Officers,

Arizona Game and Fish Officers, and CCSO Search and Rescue spent the overnight hours

evacuating the National Forest areas around Jacob Lake.

After observing the fire behavior last evening and overnight and looking at the forecasted

weather today, in conjunction with fire leadership CCSO is increasing the “GO” evacuation

area. The following areas are on “GO” evacuation status:

North Boundary: Utah Border

East Boundary: House Rock Valley Road/ Buffalo Ranch Road

West Boundary: Kaibab National Forest Boundary

South Boundary: Grand Canyon National Park

Law enforcement officers will remain in the area for safety and security.

For additional information on “READY, SET, GO” visit

https://www.coconino.az.gov/1908/Ready—Set—Go

To see a map of the current evacuation statuses visit

https://coconinocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/sidebar/index.html?appid=c579ef

2e9406468d8575a289253d73d9

To sign up for Coconino County’s emergency notification system, visit

https://www.coconino.az.gov/2612/Emergency-Notification-System

For additional information on the White Sage Fire, visit

https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/azasd-white-sage-fire