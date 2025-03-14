Weather Related Closures on I-40, 17, 89A and 87 to Remain in Place through Tonight/ADOT Release Attached

PHOENIX – Due to Thursday’s winter weather and another storm in the forecast, Northern Arizona highways are expected to remain closed through Friday night.

The Arizona Department of Transportation and Arizona Department of Public Safety are focused on public safety and working together throughout these winter storms. Interstate motorists should use Interstate 8 and Interstate 10 to travel through Arizona.

The following highways are closed due to winter weather:

Interstate 40 eastbound near Kingman and in Ash Fork (mileposts 71 & 146)

Interstate 40 westbound between Williams and Holbrook (mileposts 158-289)

Interstate 17 northbound at State Route 179 (milepost 299)

State Route 89A in both directions between Sedona and I-17 (mileposts 375-394)

State Route 87 southbound near Winslow (milepost 338)

Drivers who choose to travel when snow is falling or expected to fall should be prepared to spend extended time on the road in winter conditions. Drivers should check with the National Weather Service for current weather conditions and forecasts and plan accordingly.

ADOT snowplows are working around the clock. Motorists should avoid tailgating snowplows – leave four car-lengths between the snowplow and your vehicle – and do not pass a snowplow. Let the snowplow clear the roadway of snow and ice, allowing for safer travel for everyone.

Motorists who choose to travel during winter storms should pack an emergency kit. A full list of recommended items is available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.