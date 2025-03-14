MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Weather Related Closures on I-40, 17, 89A and 87 to Remain in Place through Tonight/ADOT Release Attached

March 14, 2025 /

PHOENIX –  Due to Thursday’s winter weather and another storm in the forecast, Northern Arizona highways are expected to remain closed through Friday night.

The Arizona Department of Transportation and Arizona Department of Public Safety are focused on public safety and working together throughout these winter storms. Interstate motorists should use Interstate 8 and Interstate 10 to travel through Arizona.

The following highways are closed due to winter weather:

 

  • Interstate 40 eastbound near Kingman and in Ash Fork (mileposts 71 & 146)

  • Interstate 40 westbound between Williams and Holbrook (mileposts 158-289)

  • Interstate 17 northbound at State Route 179 (milepost 299)

  • State Route 89A in both directions between Sedona and I-17 (mileposts 375-394)

  • State Route 87 southbound near Winslow (milepost 338)

Drivers who choose to travel when snow is falling or expected to fall should be prepared to spend extended time on the road in winter conditions. Drivers should check with the National Weather Service for current weather conditions and forecasts and plan accordingly.

 

ADOT snowplows are working around the clock. Motorists should avoid tailgating snowplows – leave four car-lengths between the snowplow and your vehicle – and do not pass a snowplow. Let the snowplow clear the roadway of snow and ice, allowing for safer travel for everyone.

 

Motorists who choose to travel during winter storms should pack an emergency kit. A full list of recommended items is available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

 

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.

You May Also Like

ai and radio the future of personalized listening
AI and Radio: The Future of Personalized Listening
January 14, 2025
maximizing business profit through a well optimized website
Maximizing Business Profit Through a Well-Optimized Website
December 30, 2024
the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital