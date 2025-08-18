Washington Fire 8/18 Morning Update 6% Contained 550 Acres

Acres: 550 Start Date: 08/13/2025

Location: 11 Miles N. of Payson, AZ Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 546 Fuels: Chaparral, Timber, Brush

Containment: 6%

Resources: 14 crews | 21 engines | 4 helicopters | 9 water tenders | 3 dozers | 2 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS)

Highlights: Firefighters are working around the clock under a full suppression strategy for the Washington Fire. Continued ground and air efforts have slowed fire spread, strengthened containment lines and improved structure protection. Crews are working proactively on contingency lines as a precaution against a potential increase in fire activity due to continued hot and dry conditions.

Fire Operations: Yesterday, crews on the south flank worked with air operations to put in line and patrol existing lines to secure the Shadow Rim Ranch. Firefighters on the east focused on the area directly above the Highline Trail near Mountain Meadows and Washington Park, mopping up hot spots and securing lines farther into the fire edge. Crews along the west flank engaged in mop-up around Shadow Rim Ranch and Bray Creek Ranch while reinforcing tactical firing operations previously completed below Forest Service Road 300. The most active areas of the fire remained in the northwest corner in a pocket of unburned fuels near the rim edge. Structure protection teams focused on Mountain Ridge subdivision with strategic hose lays and defensive measures in place.

Today, firefighters will prioritize strengthening and securing line on multiple flanks. On the north side, they will continue patrolling and holding along FS 300, keeping the fire south of the road and monitoring for hot spots as well as clearing roadways and protecting timber resources. Crews will also continue establishing a containment line toward Bray Creek. The eastern flank remains a priority, with work being done to tie containment line into the Highline Trail and using pumps in wet drainages with support from sling-loaded fuel and water. Patrols will continue along the East Verde River corridor near residential areas, while on the southern area of the fire they will patrol established lines and utilize fuel treatment areas to plan for alternate containment lines. On the west, firefighters will continue to work lines near Bray Creek Ranch, gridding and verifying possible containment.

Weather and Smoke: Dry conditions are expected to continue through today and the next few days. The hot temperatures and low humidity, coupled with a low chance of precipitation are expected to result in an increase in fire activity, which will be visible from roadways and communities surrounding the fire footprint.

Closures, Safety and Flight Restrictions: A closure order for the fire affected area on the Tonto National Forest is in effect, as well as Stage 2 fire restrictions – additional closure and fire restrictions information for the Tonto can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/tonto. The neighboring Coconino National Forest has also established area closures and forest-wide Stage 2 fire restrictions – information on the Coconino closures can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/coconino. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place for the safety of our firefighters and the public. The current TFR map is available at https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_7223. Remember, If You Fly, We Can’t Fly!

Evacuations: Gila County Division of Emergency Management has issued evacuation notices for some areas surrounding the fire. The following areas are in GO status: Mountain Ridge Cabins, Washington Park and Shadow Rim Ranch. To find the areas in SET and READY status and the most up to date evacuation information, visit https://www.facebook.com/GCPHCS.

Washington Fire Incident Phone Number: 928-268-4211 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/aztnf-washington-fire

Email: 2025.washington@firenet.gov