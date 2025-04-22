Wanted Nevada Homicide Suspect Captured in Holbrook

4/22 Further details were released related to a homicide suspect being arrested in Holbrook last week. April 17-th, US Marshals and the Las Vegas Metro Police learned that Nevada murder suspect Samuel Conway was in Saint Johns. He fled the area and eluded capture. The next day, another tip led law enforcement to a home on West Arizona Street in Holbrook where the 39-year-old was arrested without further incident. Conway was booked into the Navajo County Jail until he could be extradited back to Nevada. Details related to the homicide were not released.