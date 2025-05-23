VV Habitat For Humanity New Homeowner Workshop

5/23 Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity will hold a New Homeowner Workshop on Saturday, May 31-st, at 9-am, at 737 South Main Street in Cottonwood. Those who attend can learn about the programs overview, qualifications and application process. Those interested in attending are asked to reserve your seat by May 28, 2025. Please contact Jana at 928-852-7661, ext. 2, or email [email protected].