Volunteers Needed for Tree Planting on the Coconino National Forest

7/18 Coconino National Forest is looking for volunteers next month to help plant trees on the San Francisco Peaks. Officials say trees were lost on 3,000-acres during the 2022 Tunnel and Pipeline Fires. The trees had recently been planted to help with the recovery of the 2010 Schultz Fire. The Forest Service hopes to plant 40,000 native ponderosa pine trees across 200-acres in the vicinity of Schultz Pass Road. The planting will take place on August 9-th, from 8:30-to-3. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, contact Wade Gibson at wade.gibson@ecoculture.us.