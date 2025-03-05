MY RADIO PLACE

Volunteers Needed for Community Smoke Alarm Walk

March 5, 2025 /

3/5 Central Arizona Fire and Medical are looking for volunteers for the upcoming “Community Smoke Alarm Walk” on Saturday, March 15-th, from 8-to-noon. The agency has teamed up with the Arizona Burn Foundation and Red Cross to install smoke alarms at no cost to residents in high-risk neighborhoods. All necessary tools and training will be provided. To sign up. https://azburn.org/volunteer-calendar #Community #SmokeAlarms

volunteer
volunteer

