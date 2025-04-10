Volunteer Expo Scheduled in Sedona April 14

4/10 If you’re looking for a way to volunteer, the Sedona Sustainability Department and Volunteer Sedona & the Verde Valley, will hold a free expo, connecting you with volunteer opportunities. The expo will be held next Wednesday, from 1-to-4, at The Hub at Posse Grounds Park. Numerous organizations that rely on volunteers to operate, will be on hand. For more information, please contact Wright at [email protected] or 928-203-5115. For those who are interested in learning more about local volunteer opportunities, but cannot attend the event, visit www.VSVV.org