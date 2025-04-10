MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Volunteer Expo Scheduled in Sedona April 14

April 10, 2025 /

4/10 If you’re looking for a way to volunteer, the Sedona Sustainability Department and Volunteer Sedona & the Verde Valley, will hold a free expo, connecting you with volunteer opportunities. The expo will be held next Wednesday, from 1-to-4, at The Hub at Posse Grounds Park. Numerous organizations that rely on volunteers to operate, will be on hand.  For more information, please contact Wright at [email protected] or 928-203-5115. For those who are interested in learning more about local volunteer opportunities, but cannot attend the event, visit www.VSVV.org

You May Also Like

from am fm to digital how radio stations expand their reach
From AM/FM to Digital: How Radio Stations Expand Their Reach
January 14, 2025
the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
the advent of radio broadcasting in northern arizona
The Advent of Radio Broadcasting in Northern Arizona
January 18, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital