Vitalant September Blood Drive Schedule/Full Release Attached

Sept. Northern/North Central AZ Area Blood Drives

Vitalant Issues Call for Donors Year-Round to Avoid Emergency Shortages

9/2 Lowell Observatory – Bloodmobile at 1400 W Mars Hill Rd – 10 AM to 2 PM

9/4 Camp Verde High School – Bloodmobiles at 1326 Montezuma Castle – 9 AM to 1:30 PM

9/5 Warner’s Nursery & Landscape – Bloodmobile at 1101 E Butler Ave – 12 to 5 PM

9/5 Grand Canyon Recreation Center – 2 Mohave St., Grand Canyon Village – 9 AM to 1 PM

9/5 YRMC – Thumb Butte Room at 1003 Willow Creek Road, Prescott – 8 AM to 5 PM

9/6 Flagstaff Federated Community Church – 400 W Aspen Ave.- 9 AM to 1 PM

9/6 Tusayan Fire District – Bloodmobile at 408 Hwy. 64 – 10 AM to 2PM

9/6 Pine Ridge Marketplace – 3250 Gateway Blvd., Suite 244, Prescott – 10 AM to 2 PM

9/7 Fratelli Pizza – Bloodmobile at 2120 N. Fourth St. – 11 AM to 4 PM

9/7 Prescott YMCA – 750 Whipple Street – 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM

9/9 FMC – Northern AZ Healthcare Ed. Dept. at 399 S. Malpais Ln. – 9:30 AM to 3 PM

9/10 Yavapai College – Bldg.19 at 1100 E. Sheldon, Prescott- 8 AM to 4 PM

9/11 NAU – University Union at 1050 S. Knoles Dr. – 10 AM to 3 PM

9/11 Casa Chevrolet of Prescott – Bloodmobile at 400 Prescott Lakes Pkwy., – 9 AM to 2 PM

9/11 Streets of New York – Bloodmobile@ The Depot Marketplace in Prescott – 10 AM to 2 PM

9/12 Flagstaff Mall – 4650 N. Hwy. 89 Retail Suite A003 by JCP– 1 to 6 PM

9/13 Flagstaff Mall – 4650 N. Hwy. 89 Retail Suite A003 by JCP– 10 AM to 3 PM

9/13 JustServe LDS Prescott – 1101 Sandretto Dr. – 9 AM to 1 PM

9/14 Vitalant Northern AZ – Warehouse at 345 S. River Run Rd. Suite 110 – 10 AM to 3 PM

9/15 YRMC East Campus – Pronghorn Room at 7700 Florentine Rd., Prescott Valley – 8 AM to 5 PM

9/17 Tuba City Reg. Health Care Corp. – Staff Development Bldg. at 167 N Main St – 9 AM to 2 PM DST

9/19 Aspen Place at The Sawmill / REI – Bloodmobile at REI at 323 S. Windsor Ln. – 12 to 5 PM

9/19 Findlay Toyota– 5030 E. Marketplace Dr. – 1 to 5 PM

9/20 Findlay Toyota– 5030 E. Marketplace Dr. – 11 AM to 3 PM

9/23 Best Flagstaff Homes Realty – Bloodmobile @ 5 W. Cherry Ave. – 8 AM to 1 PM

9/23 Northern AZ Healthcare – Bloodmobile at 1298 W. Finnie Flat Rd., Camp Verde – 9 AM to 1 PM

9/23 Chino Valley High School – Large Gym at 760 E. Center St– 9 AM to 5 PM

9/24 NAU LDS Institute of Religion – 239 W Saunders Dr – 10 AM to 3 PM

9/24 BASIS Prescott – Bloodmobile at 1901 Prescott Lakes Pkwy. – 9 AM to 2 PM

9/25 Mammoth Restoration – Bloodmobile at 1802 W. Kaibab Ln., Suite 110 – 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM

9/25 Sedona Red Rock High School – SPAC at 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Rd. – 9 AM to 2 PM

9/26 Coconino High School – North Commons at 2801 N. Izabel St. – 1 to 5:30 PM

9/26 VVMC – Conference Rooms B & C at 269 S. Candy Ln., Cottonwood – 9 AM to 2 PM

9/27 VVMC – Conference Rooms B & C at 269 S. Candy Ln., Cottonwood – 8 AM to 1 PM

9/27 Dark Sky Brewing – Bloodmobile at 103 W. Birch. Ave. – 12 to 4 PM

9/28 Unity of Flagstaff- Bloodmobile at 1800 S. Milton Rd. Suite 103 – 11 AM to 3 PM

9/29 Flagstaff Elks Lodge – 2101 N San Francisco St. – 10 AM to 2 PM

9/29 Town of Prescott Valley – Library Crystal Room at 7401 E Skoog Blvd – 9 AM to 2 PM

9/30 Little America Hotel – 2515 E Butler Ave, Ballroom A – 10 AM to 3 PM

9/30 Small Town Beauty Salon- Bloodmobile at 200 S 6th Street, Williams – 12 to 4PM

When you donate blood in September, you’ll receive a FREE A1C test.

When you donate blood May 23 – Sept. 7, you’ll be entered to win a 2025 Volkswagen Taos S, donated by our Valley Volkswagen Dealers.

Donate Aug. 29 – Sept. 7 and you’ll receive a customizable T-shirt to proudly show where you donate and what you give.

All Aug. 29 – Sept. 7 donors will receive a voucher for a free pint of Fresh Frozen Custard, compliments of Culver’s.

Donate Sept 8-30 for a chance to win one of two $10,000 gift cards!

Donate Sept 22-30 and you’ll receive one of two glow-in-the-dark T-shirts, just in time for Halloween.

Sign-up for your lifesaving appointment today: Call 1-877-25-VITAL (258-4825) or go to vitalant.org. Walk-ins are always welcome!

Your blood donation can help us through summer, restore the blood supply and ensure that every patient has the blood they need. Immediate need for ALL blood types.