Vitalant March Blood Drives/Full List Posted

March Northern / North Central AZ Blood Drives

Winter weather blood drive cancellations & illness have serious impact on blood supply

3/1 Flagstaff Mall – 4650 US Hwy 89 – Former Denny’s location near Hobby Lobby – 10 AM to 3 PM

3/1 St. Catherine LaBoure – 2062 N Hwy 89, Chino Valley – 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM

3/4 Yavapai College – Vollmer Hall at 1100 East Sheldon, Prescott – 8 AM to 4 PM

3/5 Prescott High School & Community – Small Gym at 1050 N Ruth St, 8 AM to 1:30 PM

3/5 Dewey-Humboldt Community – Humboldt Bible Church at 2500 Old Black Canyon Hwy – 1:30 to 6 PM

3/5 Northern Arizona VA Health Care Systems – 500 Hwy 89 North / VA Theatre – 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

3/6 Mayer Sr High School & Community – 17300 E Mule Deer Dr. – 12 to 5:30 PM

3/8 Mountain Charter School In Honor of Avari Askew – 311 W Cattle Drive Trail – 1 to 5:30 PM

3/8 YRMC East Campus – 7700 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley / Bloodmobile – 8 AM to 5 PM

3/11 Aviant Healthcare – Bloodmobile at 1756 E. Villa Dr. – 10 AM to 2 PM

3/12 FMC – Northern AZ Healthcare Ed. Dept. at 1000 N. Humphreys, Ste. 241 – 9:30 AM to 3 PM

3/13 W L Gore & Associates @ Vitalant Warehouse – 345 S River Run Rd, Ste 110 – 11 AM to 4 PM

3/16 Pine Ridge Marketplace (Formerly Prescott Gateway Mall) 3250 Gateway Blvd – 10 AM to 2 PM

3/19 Lowell Observatory – 1400 W Mars Hill Rd. – 10 AM to 2 PM

3/21 YRMC West – 1003 Willow Creek Road / Thumb Butte Room, Prescott – 8 AM to 5 PM

3/21 VVMC –269 S Candy Ln / Conf. Rooms B & C – 9 AM to 2 PM

3/22 Culver’s of Prescott Valley – 2544 N Stoneridge Dr. / Bloodmobile – 10 AM to 2 PM

3/22 VVMC– 269 S Candy Ln / Conf. Rooms B & C – 8 AM to 1 PM

3/23 Vitalant Northern AZ – 345 S River Run Rd, Ste 110 – 10 AM to 3 PM

3/24 YRMC West – 1003 Willow Creek Road, Prescott – 8 AM to 5 PM

3/26 Chino Valley High School – 760 E Center St / Large Gym – 9 AM to 5 PM

3/27 Coconino High School – North Commons @ 2801 N Izabel St – 1 to 5:30 PM

3/27 BASIS Prescott – Bloodmobile at 1901 Prescott Lakes Pkwy – 9 AM to 2 PM

3/28 Continental Country Club – 2380 N Oakmont St. – 10 AM to 3 PM

3/28 Yavapai College Verde Valley – 601 Black Hills Dr Room M137, Clarkdale – 10 AM to 2 PM

3/28 Camp Verde High School – Bloodmobile at 1326 Montezuma Castle – 9 AM to 1:30 PM

3/28 Bradshaw Mountain High School –6000 E Long Look Dr / Small Gym – 8 AM to 1 PM

3/31 Unity of Flagstaff – Bloodmobile @ Green Tree Mini-Mall / 1800 S Milton Rd – 11 AM to 3 PM

To schedule an appointment or find a blood drive in your area, go to www.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

Regular, lapsed and new donors are needed to ensure that the blood supply is on the ready for lifesaving blood transfusions to hospital patients in need.

Eclipse Your Expectations! Donate blood 3/3-3/16 and receive FREE eclipse glasses for a limited time. But that’s not all – donate during our Solar Eclipse event and grab an exclusive solar-themed t-shirt to brighten your day. Be part of the celestial celebration and save lives in style.

Imagine gazing up at the celestial spectacle of a lifetime, witnessing the breathtaking 2024 Eclipse from the location of your choice. Your chance to experience this once-in-a-lifetime adventure is here! Donate blood 3/3-3/31 for an opportunity to win one of four $5,000 gift cards and plan the celestial journey of your choice! Join us in this cosmic journey and make a difference with your blood donation while reaching for the stars.