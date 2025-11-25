Vitalant Blood Drives in December

December Northern-North Central AZ Blood Drives

Patients Need Lifesaving Blood Donations This Season of Giving

12/1 Northern AZ Healthcare, Bloodmobile at 1298 E Finnie Flat Rd., Camp Verde – 9 AM to 1 PM

12/3 Lowell Observatory – 1400 W Mars Hill Rd (HCPS Conference Room) – 10 AM to 2 PM

12/3 St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott – 10 AM to 2 PM

12/4 Camp Verde High School, 1326 Montezuma Castle, Bloodmobiles – 9 AM to 1:30 PM

12/4 Prescott High School, 1050 North Ruth Street, Gym – 8 AM to 1:30 PM

12/5 Coconino High School– 2801 N. Izabel St. in School Cafeteria – 1 to 5:30 PM

12/5 Holiday Heroes – 3250 Gateway Blvd, Prescott – Suite 266, 10 AM to 3 PM

12/6 FMC – Offsite at Northern AZ Healthcare Education Dept. at 399 S Malpais Ln. – 9 AM to 2 PM

12/6 Holiday Heroes – 3250 Gateway Blvd, Prescott – Suite 266, 12 to 5 PM

12/6 Sacred Heart Church – 150 Fleury Avenue, Prescott – 9 AM to 1 PM

12/7 Holiday Heroes – 3250 Gateway Blvd, Prescott – Suite 266, 12 to 5 PM

12/8 City of Flagstaff – 211 W. Aspen Ave. – 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM

12/11 Camp Verde Community, 395 South Main St, Parks & Recreation GYM – 10 AM to 2:30 PM

12/11 National Bank of AZ – Bloodmobile at 481 South SR 89, Chino Valley – 10 AM to 3 PM

12/12 Trinity Heights United Methodist Church – 3600 N 4th St – 11 AM to 4 PM

12/12 YRMC East Campus – Pronghorn Room at 7700 Florentine Rd – 8 AM to 5 PM

12/13 Beaver Creek Community @ Baptist Church – 3705 E Beaver Creek Rd, Rimrock – 9 AM to 2 PM

12/13 Streets of New York – Bloodmobile at The Depot Marketplace – 10 AM to 2 PM

12/16 Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp. – 167 N. Main Street – 9 AM to 2 PM

12/16 Findlay Auto Group of Prescott – 83230 Willow Creek Rd. – 9 AM to 1 PM

12/16 Prescott Valley Kia – Bloodmobile at 5600 Market St -10 AM to 2 PM

12/17 FMC – Offsite at Northern AZ Healthcare Education Dept. at 399 S Malpais Ln. – 9:30 AM to 3 PM

12/17 Chino Valley Parks & Recreation – Aquatic Center @ 1527 N Road 1 E – 11 AM to 4 PM

12/17 VACTE – 3405 SR 89A, Bldg., Cottonwood – 10 AM to 2 PM

12/18 Coconino National Forest – Fratelli Pizza Party Room at 2118 North 4th Street – 10 AM to 3 PM

12/19 Grand Canyon Recreation Center – 2 Mohave St. – 9 AM to 1 PM

12/20 YRMC – Thumb Butte Room at 1003 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott – 8 AM to 5 PM

12/21 Flagstaff Mall – Retail Space A003 by JCP at 4650 N. US Hwy 89 – 10 AM to 3 PM

12/22 Flagstaff Mall – Retail Space A003 by JCP at 4650 N. US Hwy 89 – 1 to 6 PM

12/27 Tractor Supply Co. Cottonwood – 685 W State Route 89A, Bloodmobile – 10 AM to 2 PM

12/27 In Honor of Sgt. Rick Lopez – 3250 Gateway Blvd., Ste. 266, Prescott – 9 AM to 2 PM

12/28 In Honor of Sgt. Rick Lopez – 320 1N Main St., Prescott Valley – 10 AM to 3 PM

12/29 Best Flagstaff Homes Realty – Findlay Toyota Showroom at 5030 Marketplace Dr. – 11 AM to 4 PM

12/30 Holiday Inn Express – Grand Canyon Conference Room at 2320 E Lucky Ln. – 10 AM to 3 PM

To schedule an appointment or find a blood drive in your area, go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

Vitalant supplies all Northern Arizona Hospitals and 96% of the Hospitals in Arizona. We rely on 700 daily blood donations for Arizona Hospital Patients and sadly that need is not being met, making us an import state.

1,000 Additional Donors a Week Needed in December to Ensure Patient Care through the Holidays!