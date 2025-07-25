Vitalant Blood Drives for August/July has been their Worst Month for Blood Donations

August 2025 Vitalant Northern AZ/North Central Blood Drives – Save Our Summer
Aug 1, 12pm-5pm, Aspen Place at the Sawmill – REI, Bloodmobile in REI Parking Lot, 323 S. Windsor Ln., Flagstaff
Aug 1, 9am-2pm, Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley
Aug 2, 2025, 10:00 am-2:30 pm, Camp Verde Community, Gym, 395 S. Main Street
Aug 2, 9am-1pm, Peddler’s Pass Flea Market, 6201 Hwy 69, Prescott Valley
Aug 4, 2pm-6pm, Jerome Fire Department, Upstairs Community Room, 101 Main Street
Aug 5, 12pm-5pm, Flagstaff Community at the American Legion, American Legion Hall, 204 W Birch Ave
Aug 5, 4pm-8pm, National Night Out Event, Bushmaster Park Bloodmobile at East Parking Lot off of Thomas Dr, 3150 N Alta Vista Dr, Flagstaff
Aug 5, 1pm-5:30pm, Dewey-Humboldt Community Blood Drive, Humboldt Bible Church, 2500 Old Black Canyon Hwy
Aug 6, 11am-3pm, Flagstaff Community at the American Legion, American Legion Hall, 204 W Birch Ave
Aug 7, 11am-4pm, Flagstaff Community at the American Legion, American Legion Hall, 204 W Birch Ave
Aug 7, 10am-2pm, Prescott Valley Kia, Bloodmobile, 5600 Market St
Aug 8, 11am-3pm, Captain Tony’s Pizza & Pasta Emporium, Bloodmobile, 2217 N Park Dr, Winslow
Aug 8, 9am-1pm, Tractor Supply Co. Prescott, Bloodmobile, 3301 Willow Creek Rd
Aug 9, 10am-2pm, Tractor Supply Co. Flagstaff, Bloodmobile in TSC Parking Lot, 2020 E Route 66
Aug 9, 8am-1pm, QuadCity Christian Church – Student Auditorium, 501 S Senator Hwy, Prescott
Aug 9, 10am-2pm, Pine Ridge Marketplace, Suite 342 Food Court Entrance, 3250 Gateway Blvd, Prescott
Aug 9, 10am-2pm, Tractor Supply Co. Flagstaff, Bloodmobile in TSC Parking Lot, 2020 E Route 66
Aug 10, 11am-3pm, Vitalant Northern AZ, Warehouse, 345 S. River Run Rd, Ste 110, Flagstaff
Aug 11, 9:30am-2:30pm, City of Flagstaff, Council Chambers and Conference Room, 211 West Aspen Ave
Aug 11, 2pm-6pm, C3 Cottonwood Church, Sanctuary, 1580 E Fir St
Aug 11, 10am-2pm, Prescott Elks Lodge 330, Field of Dreams Room, 6245 East 2nd Street
Aug 12, 11am-4pm, Flagstaff Subaru, Conference Room & Break Room, 4910 E. Marketplace Dr
Aug 14, 11am-4pm, Northern Arizona Association of Realtors, Premier Title Agency Meeting Room, 2076 S Woodlands Village Blvd #101, Flagstaff
Aug 14, 8am-5pm, Mingus Union High School, Small Gym, 1801 E Fir St, Cottonwood
Aug 14, 8am-5pm, Yavapai Reg. Medical Ctr.- East Campus, Del E. Webb Outpatient Building, 3262 N. Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley
Aug 15, 8am-5pm, Yavapai Regional Med. Center, Thumb Butte Room, 1003 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott
Aug 16, 11:30am-3:30pm, Yavapai Humane Society, 1625 Sundog Ranch Rd, Prescott
Aug 16, 9am-12:30pm, City of Cottonwood, Bloodmobile, 199 S. 6th St
Aug 16, 8:30am-1:30pm, Beaver Creek Baptist Church, Bloodmobile, 3705 E Beaver Creek Rd
Aug 19, 9:30am-3:00pm, Flagstaff Medical Center, Northern Arizona Healthcare Education Dept., 399 S. Malpais Ln, 2nd floor
Aug 20, 12pm-4pm, Taawaki Inn, Back Lobby, 441 S Broadway St, Clarkdale
Wed, Aug 20, 07:30am-11:30am, Franklin Phonetic, Bloodmobile, 6116 Hwy 69, Prescott Valley
Aug 21, 10am-3pm, Coconino National Forest, Fratelli Pizza – Party Room, 2120 N. 4th St., Ste 2118, Flagstaff
Aug 22, 9am-12:30pm, Mary’s Legacy Blood Drive, 12262 E Bradshaw Mountain Rd, Dewey
Aug 22, 9am-1pm, Findlay Auto Group Prescott, 3230 Willow Creek Rd
Aug 23, 9am-1pm, Sherwood Forest Estates POA, Bloodmobile, 450 S. Little John Rd, Williams
Aug 24,11am-3pm, Hampton Inn & Suites Prescott Valley, Bloodmobile, 3250 Gateway Blvd
Aug 25, 10am-2pm, Hampton Inn Prescott, 3453 Ranch Dr
Aug 26, 10am-3pm, Continental Country Club, The Venue, 2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff
Aug 27, 11:30am-4pm, Ash Fork School, Cafeteria, 46999 North 5th St
Aug 27, 8am-12:30pm, Winslow High School, North End Classroom, 600 E. Cherry St.
Aug 28, 11am-4pm, Northern AZ Law Enforcement Saving AZ, Flagstaff Police Dept. – Leaf Auditorium, 911 East Sawmill Rd, Flagstaff
Aug 28, 11am-4pm, Chino Valley Parks & Recreation Dept., Community Center, 1527 N Rd 1 E Wing B
Aug 28, 12pm-5pm, Mayer Sr High School & Community, Old Library, 17300 E Mule Deer Dr
Aug 29, 11am-4pm, Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, Celebration Hall, 3600 N 4th St, Flagstaff
Aug 30, 9:3am-2:30 pm, Munds Park Community, Bloodmobile at Munds Park Community Church, 17660 S Munds Ranch Rd
Aug 30, 2pm-6pm, Sinful Sodas and Sweets, Bloodmobile, 1621 E Mingus Ave, Cottonwood
When you donate blood May 23 – Sept. 7, you’ll be entered to win a 2025 Volkswagen Taos S, donated by our Valley Volkswagen Dealers.
Donate Aug. 1-28 for a $10 Rewards gift card. PLUS, you’ll be entered for a chance to win one of three $10,000 gift cards – enough to buy gas for a year!
Donate Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 and you’ll receive a customizable T-Shirt to proudly rep your giving state. Plus, you’ll receive a $20 Rewards gift card! * Must use code LABORDAY-2025-V when scheduling appointment to receive gift card.
Sign-up for your lifesaving appointment today: Call 1-877-25-VITAL (258-4825) or go to vitalant.org. Walk-ins are always welcome!
Vitalant, the designated non-profit provider for every hospital in Northern AZ and over 90% statewide, is urging Arizonans to give blood this summer. More than 600 blood donors are needed every day in Arizona to ensure patients receive lifesaving blood transfusions and we are not meeting that need, making us an import state. Donor vacations reduce the number of people giving blood, but heavy traffic on the road and highways increases the potential for accidents and the need for blood. New and repeat donors of all blood types are essential every day.