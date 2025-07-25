Vitalant Blood Drives for August/July has been their Worst Month for Blood Donations

August 2025 Vitalant Northern AZ/North Central Blood Drives – Save Our Summer

Aug 1, 12pm-5pm, Aspen Place at the Sawmill – REI, Bloodmobile in REI Parking Lot, 323 S. Windsor Ln., Flagstaff

Aug 1, 9am-2pm, Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley

Aug 2, 2025, 10:00 am-2:30 pm, Camp Verde Community, Gym, 395 S. Main Street

Aug 2, 9am-1pm, Peddler’s Pass Flea Market, 6201 Hwy 69, Prescott Valley

Aug 4, 2pm-6pm, Jerome Fire Department, Upstairs Community Room, 101 Main Street

Aug 5, 12pm-5pm, Flagstaff Community at the American Legion, American Legion Hall, 204 W Birch Ave

Aug 5, 4pm-8pm, National Night Out Event, Bushmaster Park Bloodmobile at East Parking Lot off of Thomas Dr, 3150 N Alta Vista Dr, Flagstaff

Aug 5, 1pm-5:30pm, Dewey-Humboldt Community Blood Drive, Humboldt Bible Church, 2500 Old Black Canyon Hwy

Aug 6, 11am-3pm, Flagstaff Community at the American Legion, American Legion Hall, 204 W Birch Ave

Aug 7, 11am-4pm, Flagstaff Community at the American Legion, American Legion Hall, 204 W Birch Ave

Aug 7, 10am-2pm, Prescott Valley Kia, Bloodmobile, 5600 Market St

Aug 8, 11am-3pm, Captain Tony’s Pizza & Pasta Emporium, Bloodmobile, 2217 N Park Dr, Winslow

Aug 8, 9am-1pm, Tractor Supply Co. Prescott, Bloodmobile, 3301 Willow Creek Rd

Aug 9, 10am-2pm, Tractor Supply Co. Flagstaff, Bloodmobile in TSC Parking Lot, 2020 E Route 66

Aug 9, 8am-1pm, QuadCity Christian Church – Student Auditorium, 501 S Senator Hwy, Prescott

Aug 9, 10am-2pm, Pine Ridge Marketplace, Suite 342 Food Court Entrance, 3250 Gateway Blvd, Prescott

Aug 10, 11am-3pm, Vitalant Northern AZ, Warehouse, 345 S. River Run Rd, Ste 110, Flagstaff

Aug 11, 9:30am-2:30pm, City of Flagstaff, Council Chambers and Conference Room, 211 West Aspen Ave

Aug 11, 2pm-6pm, C3 Cottonwood Church, Sanctuary, 1580 E Fir St

Aug 11, 10am-2pm, Prescott Elks Lodge 330, Field of Dreams Room, 6245 East 2nd Street

Aug 12, 11am-4pm, Flagstaff Subaru, Conference Room & Break Room, 4910 E. Marketplace Dr

Aug 14, 11am-4pm, Northern Arizona Association of Realtors, Premier Title Agency Meeting Room, 2076 S Woodlands Village Blvd #101, Flagstaff

Aug 14, 8am-5pm, Mingus Union High School, Small Gym, 1801 E Fir St, Cottonwood

Aug 14, 8am-5pm, Yavapai Reg. Medical Ctr.- East Campus, Del E. Webb Outpatient Building, 3262 N. Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley

Aug 15, 8am-5pm, Yavapai Regional Med. Center, Thumb Butte Room, 1003 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott

Aug 16, 11:30am-3:30pm, Yavapai Humane Society, 1625 Sundog Ranch Rd, Prescott

Aug 16, 9am-12:30pm, City of Cottonwood, Bloodmobile, 199 S. 6th St

Aug 16, 8:30am-1:30pm, Beaver Creek Baptist Church, Bloodmobile, 3705 E Beaver Creek Rd

Aug 19, 9:30am-3:00pm, Flagstaff Medical Center, Northern Arizona Healthcare Education Dept., 399 S. Malpais Ln, 2nd floor

Aug 20, 12pm-4pm, Taawaki Inn, Back Lobby, 441 S Broadway St, Clarkdale

Wed, Aug 20, 07:30am-11:30am, Franklin Phonetic, Bloodmobile, 6116 Hwy 69, Prescott Valley

Aug 21, 10am-3pm, Coconino National Forest, Fratelli Pizza – Party Room, 2120 N. 4th St., Ste 2118, Flagstaff

Aug 22, 9am-12:30pm, Mary’s Legacy Blood Drive, 12262 E Bradshaw Mountain Rd, Dewey

Aug 22, 9am-1pm, Findlay Auto Group Prescott, 3230 Willow Creek Rd

Aug 23, 9am-1pm, Sherwood Forest Estates POA, Bloodmobile, 450 S. Little John Rd, Williams

Aug 24,11am-3pm, Hampton Inn & Suites Prescott Valley, Bloodmobile, 3250 Gateway Blvd

Aug 25, 10am-2pm, Hampton Inn Prescott, 3453 Ranch Dr

Aug 26, 10am-3pm, Continental Country Club, The Venue, 2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff

Aug 27, 11:30am-4pm, Ash Fork School, Cafeteria, 46999 North 5th St

Aug 27, 8am-12:30pm, Winslow High School, North End Classroom, 600 E. Cherry St.

Aug 28, 11am-4pm, Northern AZ Law Enforcement Saving AZ, Flagstaff Police Dept. – Leaf Auditorium, 911 East Sawmill Rd, Flagstaff

Aug 28, 11am-4pm, Chino Valley Parks & Recreation Dept., Community Center, 1527 N Rd 1 E Wing B

Aug 28, 12pm-5pm, Mayer Sr High School & Community, Old Library, 17300 E Mule Deer Dr

Aug 29, 11am-4pm, Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, Celebration Hall, 3600 N 4th St, Flagstaff

Aug 30, 9:3am-2:30 pm, Munds Park Community, Bloodmobile at Munds Park Community Church, 17660 S Munds Ranch Rd

Aug 30, 2pm-6pm, Sinful Sodas and Sweets, Bloodmobile, 1621 E Mingus Ave, Cottonwood

When you donate blood May 23 – Sept. 7, you’ll be entered to win a 2025 Volkswagen Taos S, donated by our Valley Volkswagen Dealers.

Donate Aug. 1-28 for a $10 Rewards gift card. PLUS, you’ll be entered for a chance to win one of three $10,000 gift cards – enough to buy gas for a year!

Donate Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 and you’ll receive a customizable T-Shirt to proudly rep your giving state. Plus, you’ll receive a $20 Rewards gift card! * Must use code LABORDAY-2025-V when scheduling appointment to receive gift card.

Sign-up for your lifesaving appointment today: Call 1-877-25-VITAL (258-4825) or go to vitalant.org. Walk-ins are always welcome!

Vitalant, the designated non-profit provider for every hospital in Northern AZ and over 90% statewide, is urging Arizonans to give blood this summer. More than 600 blood donors are needed every day in Arizona to ensure patients receive lifesaving blood transfusions and we are not meeting that need, making us an import state. Donor vacations reduce the number of people giving blood, but heavy traffic on the road and highways increases the potential for accidents and the need for blood. New and repeat donors of all blood types are essential every day.