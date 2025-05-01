Vitalant Blood Drive Schedule for May

May Flagstaff Blood Drives

Where have all our donors gone? – Donate for Mothers this May

5/2 – Trinity Heights United Methodist Church – 3600 N. 4th St. – 11 AM to 4 PM

5/4 – Fratelli Pizza – Bloodmobile at 2120 N 4th St. – 11 AM to 4 PM

5/6 – Prescott United Methodist Church – 505 W Gurley St – Esther Hall – 10 AM to 2 PM

5/6 – Winslow High School – Don Petranovich Gym @ 600 E. Cherry St. – 8 AM to 12:30 PM

5/6 – Mingus Union High School – Small Gym @ 1801 E Fir St., Cottonwood – 8 AM to 5 PM

5/6 – Mayer Sr High School & Community – Boardroom @ 17300 E Mule Deer Dr – 12 to 5:30 PM

5/6 – Northern AZ VA Health Care Systems – Bldg. 15 @ 500 Hwy 89 North – 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

5/7 – Ash Fork School – Gym / Cafeteria at 46999 Fifth St – 11:30 AM to 4 PM

5/8 – Best Flagstaff Homes Realty – Bloodmobile at 120 N Beaver St – 8 AM to 1 PM

5/9 – Flagstaff Mall – 4650 SR 89 – Retail Suite A003 by JC Penney – 1 to 6 PM

5/10 – Flagstaff Mall – 4650 SR 89 – Retail Suite A003 by JC Penney – 10 AM to 3 PM

5/10 – Pine Ridge Marketplace – 3250 Gateway Blvd., Suite 302 (by Food Court)– 10 AM to 2 PM

5/11 – Urban Hope Church – 1633 S Plaza Way – 9 AM to 1 PM

5/12 – YRMC East Campus – 3262 North Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley – 8 AM to 5 PM

5/13 – FMC – Northern AZ Healthcare Training Dept: 399 S Malpais Ln. – 9:30 AM to 3 PM

5/13 – Dewey-Humboldt Community – Bible Church at 2500 Old Black Canyon Hwy – 1 to 5:30 PM

5/16 – Seaman Family Dentistry – 901 N Beaver St. – 10 AM to 2 PM

5/16 – YRMC West Campus – 1003 Willow Creek Road, Prescott – 8 AM to 5 PM

5/17 Yavapai Humane Society – 1625 Sundog Ranch Rd. – 12 to 4 PM

5/19 Town of Prescott Valley – 7401 Skoog Blvd – The Crystal Room – 9 AM to 2 PM

5/20 – Flagstaff Community – American Legion at 204 W Birch Ave – 1 to 5 PM

5/21 – Flagstaff Community – American Legion at 204 W Birch Ave – 11 to 3 PM

5/22 – Flagstaff Community – American Legion at 204 W Birch Ave – 12 to 4 PM

5/23 – REI / Aspen Place at the Sawmill – Bloodmobile by REI – 323 S Windsor Ln in FLG – 12 to 5 PM

5/23 – VVMC – Conference Rooms B & C – 269 S Candy Ln. – 9 AM to 2 PM

5/24 – VVMC – Conference Rooms B & C – 269 S Candy Ln. – 8 AM to 1 PM

5/24 – Munds Park Community @ Community Church – Bloodmobile at 1760 S Munds Ranch Rd, Munds Park – 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM

5/27 – Vitalant Northern AZ – Warehouse at 345 S River Run Rd. #110 – 9 AM to 2PM

5/28 – Sedona Community – St. John Vianney Church – 180 St. John Vianney Ln – 11:30 AM to 5 PM

5/29 – Little Colorado Medical Center – Offsite: Winslow Chamber of Commerce at 523 W Second St. – 11 AM to 4 PM

5/29 – National Bank of Arizona – Bloodmobile at 481 SR 89, Chino Valley – 10 AM to 3 PM

5/30 – Flagstaff Athletic Club West – 1200 Route 66 – 1 to 5 PM

5/31 – Tusayan Fire District – Bloodmobile at 408 Hwy. 64 – 10 AM to 2 PM

5/31 – Hampton Inn & Suites – 2901 N Glassford Hill Rd., Prescott Valley – 9 AM to 1 PM

To schedule an appointment or find a blood drive in your area, go to www.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

Did you know one in 83 moms needs a blood transfusion after giving birth? Show your support by donating your lifesaving pint of blood.

When you donate blood May 23 – Sept. 7, you’ll be entered to win a 2025 Volkswagen VW Taos S, donated by our Valley VW Dealers.