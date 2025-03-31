MY RADIO PLACE

Vitalant April Blood Drives/Full List Included

March 31, 2025 /

April Flagstaff Blood Drives

If only 1% more of eligible donors donated, shortages would be alleviated.

4/1 Northern AZ Law Enforcement – Auditorium at FLG PD: 911 E Sawmill Rd – 11 AM to 4 PM

4/2 Northern AZ Assoc. of Realtors – Premier Title Agency at 2076 S Woodlands Village Blvd – 11 AM to 4 PM

4/3 Camp Verde Community – Parks & Rec Gym: 395 S Main St –10 AM to 2:30 PM

4/4 San Francisco de Asis Catholic School – St. Bonaventure Hall at 1600 E Route 66 – 12 to 5 PM

4/6 Paulden Area Community Assoc. – Community Center: 24050 N Marblehead Ave – 9 AM to 1 PM

4/10 Chino Valley United Methodist Church – 735 E Road 1 S – 10 AM to 2 PM

4/10 Spectrum Healthcare Group – 8 E Cottonwood St, Cottonwood – 9 AM to 1 PM

4/11 Northern Arizona University – University Union at 1050 S. Knoles Dr. – 11 AM to 4 PM

4/11 Cornville Community – Verde Santa Fe Clubhouse: 635 Verde Santa Fe Pkwy – 1 to 6 PM

4/11 Findlay Toyota – Showroom at 5030 E Marketplace Dr – 1 to 5 PM

4/12 Findlay Toyota – Showroom at 5030 E Marketplace Dr – 11 AM to 3 PM

4/12 Pine Ridge Marketplace – 3250 Gateway Blvd, Suite 302 – 10 AM to 2 PM

4/14 Theatrikos Theatre Co – 11 Cherry Ave – 9 AM to 1 :30 PM

4/16 Sedona Red Rock High School – SPAC at 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Rd – 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM

4/17 FMC – Northern AZ Healthcare Training Dept: 399 S Malpais Ln. – 9:30 AM to 3 PM

4/17 Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce – Bloodmobile at 7120 Pav Way #102 – 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

4/18 YRMC – 1003 Willow Creek Road, Prescott – 8 AM to 5PM

4/18 – YRMC East Campus – Del E Webb Outpatient Bldg. at 3262 Windsong Dr., Prescott Valley – 8 AM to 5PM

4/19 Immaculate Conception Catholic Church – 700 N Bill Gray Rd, Cottonwood – 7:30 AM to 12 PM

4/20 Unity of Flagstaff – 1800 S.  Milton Rd. #103 – 11 AM to 3 PM

4/21 City of Flagstaff – Council Chambers at 211 W Aspen Ave – 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM

4/25 Flagstaff High School – Commons Area at 400 W Elm Ave – 12:30 to 5:30 PM

4/26 Latter-day Saints Cottonwood Stake – 1377 E Hombre Dr, Cottonwood – 9 AM to 2 PM

4/26 Beaver Creek Community @ Beaver Creek Baptist-4810 E Beaver Creek Rd, Rimrock – 9 AM to 2 PM

 

4/29 Coconino National Forest – Fratelli Pizza Party Room at 2118 N 4th St – 10 AM to 3 PM

4/29 Prescott College – Crossroads Community Room: 220 Grove Ave – 1 PM to 5 PM

4/3 Chino Valley Parks & Recreation – Aquatic Center at 1615 North Road 1 East – 11 AM to 4 PM

 

To schedule an appointment or find a blood drive in your area, go to www.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

Regular, lapsed and new donors are needed to ensure that the blood supply is on the ready for lifesaving blood transfusions to hospital patients in need.

Two lucky donors who come to give blood or plasma April 1-30, 2025, will win one of two $10,000 gift cards.

