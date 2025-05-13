Vietti Food Baked Bean Recall

Vietti Food Group is recalling 4,515-cases of its 15-ounce Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans due to undeclared soy. Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product. The recalled product was distributed through retailers in Arizona. To date, no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported. The product can be identified by its Lot Code: Best if Used By Feb 17, 2028. The code is printed on the bottom of each can.