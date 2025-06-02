Victims of Double Homicide were Shot

6/2 The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has released very few details related to a double homicide investigation they began investigating last Tuesday. Officials say the bodies of 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and a 17-year-old, were located off Highway-87, between Mesa and Payson. The only additional details released is that both of the deceased had been shot. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-TIPS.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist