Victims of Double Homicide were Shot

6/2 The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has released very few details related to a double homicide investigation they began investigating last Tuesday. Officials say the bodies of 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and a 17-year-old, were located off Highway-87, between Mesa and Payson. The only additional details released is that both of the deceased had been shot. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-TIPS.