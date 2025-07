7/25 The Verde Valley Humane Society is looking for information about a dog abandoned at the shelter at around 9-pm Thursday night. Officials say the pitbull’s nails were so long the dog couldn’t walk, his teeth are cracked and worn down and he was severely malnourished. Staff found him this morning at 6-am and fed him; he’ll receive treatment from a vet as well. If you know the owner, contact the Valley Humane Society.