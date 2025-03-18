The Verde Valley Comic Expo 2025 is almost here! Join us on Saturday, March 29th, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. Enjoy comics, cosplay, panels, vendors, food trucks, and much more! Special guests include Chris Giarrusso, Michael Gallagher, and Steve Rude. Admission is just $5, or only $3 with two canned food donations. Kids 10 and under get in for FREE! Don’t miss out on our incredible vendors.