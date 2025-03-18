MY RADIO PLACE

March 18, 2025 /
The Verde Valley Comic Expo 2025 is almost here! Join us on Saturday, March 29th, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. Enjoy comics, cosplay, panels, vendors, food trucks, and much more! Special guests include Chris Giarrusso, Michael Gallagher, and Steve Rude. Admission is just $5, or only $3 with two canned food donations. Kids 10 and under get in for FREE! Don’t miss out on our incredible vendors.
“My Name is Aris Bolvi. I’m an author that writes fantasy romantic comedy. My first book I published is called “The Tragic tale of a half breed” I dabble in art and crafts and jewelry. “
A huge thank you to our sponsors: Pinnacle Bank, Pines Inn & Suites, Game On, Yavapai Broadcasting, Art Paint Draw, Verve Events and Tents, The Old Town Mission, DJ Dbear, Cottonwood Bookmarks, and the Cottonwood Recreation Center.

