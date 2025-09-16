MY RADIO PLACE

Vacancy on Game and Fish Commission

September 16, 2025 /

9/16 The Governor’s Office is taking applications for a vacancy on the Game and Fish Commission. The vacancy must be filled by a resident of either Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Pima, Pinal, Yavapai, or Yuma counties. Applications are due by September 30-th. Visit www.azgfd.com The Board will go over the applications in October.

Individuals interested in applying must do so through this application FORM. Applicants are required to include their current residential address, political party,

