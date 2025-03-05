Vacancy on Coconino County Superior Court

3/5 Applications are being accepted for a vacancy on the Coconino County Superior Court created by the retirement of Honorable Elaine Fridlund-Horne. The Coconino County Commission on Trial Court Appointments will review applications, interview selected applicants, and recommend at least three nominees for the vacancy to Governor Katie Hobbs, who will appoint the new judge. The deadline to apply is March 31-st. Those who applied for another recent vacancy on the court do not need to reapply.
