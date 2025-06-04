MY RADIO PLACE

Vacancy on Bagdad School Board

June 4, 2025 /

6/4 Yavapai County School Superintendent Steve King is taking applications for a vacancy on the Bagdad Unified School District Governing Board. The opening was created due to the resignation of long time Board Member/Board President Amanda Armstrong, who is moving out of the district. Her resignation is effective June 11-th. If you’re interested in filling the vacancy, send a letter of interest and a resume to King’s office by Tuesday, June 24-th. The term runs through December, 2026. King hopes to fill the seat by the end of the month.

