Vacancies on Clarkdale Boards and Commissions

7/1 Clarkdale is taking applications from residents for interested in filling vacancies on several boards and commissions. There are seats available on the Historic Preservation Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, Planning Commission, and Public Safety Personnel Retirement Board. Applications are available on the Town’s website or at the Administration Building. Applications will be accepted until the seats are filled.
