US DOJ 19 Year Old Sentenced to Prison for Illegal Alien Smuggling Death

March 17, 2025 /

3/17 The US Department of Justice says 19-year-old Steven Beltran-Lugo of Glendale was sentenced to just over 3-years in prison for his role in transporting 2-illegal aliens in March 2024, one of whom suffered fatal injuries after jumping out of a vehicle while it was moving. Beltran-Lugo pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for Profit Placing in Jeopardy the Life of Any Person and Resulting in Death. Officials say the victim’s jumped from the vehicle Beltran-Lugo was a passenger in when law enforcement began following the vehicle near Phoenix. One victim was injured while the second suffered head injuries and later died as a result. The driver, Cesar Velazquez-Munoz, is scheduled to be sentenced March 31-st.

