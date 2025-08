8/6 Prescott held their Primary Election Tuesday. The unofficial results show Cathey Rusing won the Mayoral seat outright with 9,525-votes; Brandon Montoya received 6,350-votes. Voters elected Mary Frederickson and Robert Garing outright and both will sit on the city council. A runoff election will take place in November between Jay Ruby and Henry Ebarb II for the 3-rd council seat. Voters said yes to propositions 482 and 484.