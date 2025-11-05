Unofficial Nov 4 Election Results

11/5 Here’s a look at the unofficial results from yesterday’s election. Jim Garing, Mary Frederickson and Jay Ruby were elected to the Prescott city council. Prop-485 received a yes vote. The Cottonwood Oak Creek, Clarkdale Jerome and Mingus Union High School Districts all received yes votes for maintenance and operation budgets. Verde Valley Fire District also received a yes vote to sell and issue general obligation bonds. Coconino County Community College was given a yes vote as was the Pinewood Fire District.