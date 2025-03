3/26 The University Women of Sedona will host a presentation by Nikki Check on the inception of Yavapai College’s Southwest Wine Center viticulture and enology program and its growth. The presentation will take place on Monday, April 7-th, at 9:30 at Christ Lutheran Church of Sedona on Chapel Road. University Women of Sedona’s mission is to give scholarships to support women in furthering their educational opportunities to an accredited local college or university.