United Way of Northern Az and Grand Canyon Conservancy Organize Donation Sites

8/1 United Way of Northern Arizona and the Grand Canyon Conservancy, have established 2-funds to aid those impacted by the Dragon Bravo Fire at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. Donations will help with the long-term recovery of the North Rim.

Individuals and organizations looking to contribute to relief efforts for displaced individuals can donate:

Directly to United Way of Northern Arizona (UWNA) Crisis Response Fund: https://tinyurl.com/bdv2fw4x

Grand Canyon Conservancy (GCC), the official nonprofit partner of the park, has launched a Disaster Recovery Fund: https://preserve.grandcanyon.org/campaign/705507/donate