U.S. Marshals Looking for 2021 Homicide Suspect From Glendale

September 8, 2025 /

9/8 The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help in locating murder suspect, Horace Gyles III. A reward of up to $3-thousand is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. The 38-year-old is wanted for a murder that occurred in Glendale, in 2021, and he has been on the run ever since. Gyles is known to have ties to Arizona, Illinois, Nevada and Texas and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the tip line at 1-877-926-8332.

wanted by us marshals

