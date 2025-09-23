MY RADIO PLACE

Two Weather Related Crashes Closed Southbound I-17 Monday

September 23, 2025 /

9/23 DPS responded to 2-crashes yesterday that shut down southbound I-17 for a period of time. Just before 9-am, 2-vehicles collided near Cordes Lakes. It’s believed standing water in the roadway contributed to the crash. A pregnant woman was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Just after 9-am, a crash between a passenger vehicle and semi closed the interstate, south of the Highway-169 junction near Mayer. Officials say the commercial truck lost traction in the rain and sideswiped a passenger vehicle causing the passenger vehicle to hit a rock cliff and roll. The semi went off the shoulder and also rolled. The semi driver suffered minor injuries while the 2-people in the passenger vehicle suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All were taken to hospitals for treatment.

