Two Weather Related Crashes Closed Southbound I-17 Monday

9/23 DPS responded to 2-crashes yesterday that shut down southbound I-17 for a period of time. Just before 9-am, 2-vehicles collided near Cordes Lakes. It’s believed standing water in the roadway contributed to the crash. A pregnant woman was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Just after 9-am, a crash between a passenger vehicle and semi closed the interstate, south of the Highway-169 junction near Mayer. Officials say the commercial truck lost traction in the rain and sideswiped a passenger vehicle causing the passenger vehicle to hit a rock cliff and roll. The semi went off the shoulder and also rolled. The semi driver suffered minor injuries while the 2-people in the passenger vehicle suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All were taken to hospitals for treatment.