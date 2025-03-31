Two Propositions on the Prescott August 5-th Ballot/News Release Attached

Prescot, Arizona (March 31, 2025) –

At their March 25th Voting Meeting, Council adopted Resolution No. 2025-1915, placing Proposition 482 “Home Rule” alternative expenditure limitation, and Resolution No. 2025-1914 placing Proposition 484 “Open Space Charter Amendment” on the August 5th Primary Election ballot.

[email protected] or in person at 201 North Montezuma Street, Suite 302 Prescott, Arizona, 86301. Arguments for and against Proposition 482 and Proposition 484 will be accepted by the City Clerk’s Office March 28th through May 6th via email ator in person at 201 North Montezuma Street, Suite 302 Prescott, Arizona, 86301.

Submitted arguments must meet the following criteria: 1) Shall not exceed three hundred (300) words in length; 2) Shall be accompanied by a $100.00 per argument deposit; 3) Shall include the signature(s), address and telephone number of those providing the argument(s); and 4) All arguments delivered in person, must also be sent via email.

This is the tenth time the Home Rule Alternative Expenditure Limitation has been on the ballot, the question comes to voters every four years, and it has been passed every time since 1989. Proposition 484 is the result of a citizen petition submitted to the Council in 2024 and amends the City Charter to add city-owned open space properties and prohibit the sale, lease or transfer of such property.