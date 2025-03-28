Two Pedestrians Struck in Crosswalk in Cottonwood

3/28 Two people were struck in the crosswalk at North Main Street and Pinal Street in Cottonwood Thursday evening. Cottonwood Police say a woman turning left from Pinal Street struck the pedestrians; the driver stated she did not see the pedestrians due to the sun being in her eyes. One pedestrian was transported to a Phoenix area hospital with life-threatening injuries after striking her head on the pavement; there was no further information on the second pedestrian. Officials say no signs of impairment were observed with the involved driver. The investigation remains ongoing.