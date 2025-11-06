Two Candidates Being Considered for Yavapai County Superior Court Pro Tem

11/6 Yavapai County Superior Court is taking public comments on 2-candidates who applied to fill the Division-A Pro Tem position. The vacancy was created by the early October resignation of Judge Kristyne Schaaf-Olson. The candidates for the Judge Pro Tem position are Kristen Sharifi and William Kunisch, both of Prescott Valley. All written comments are due by November 16-th. Presiding Judge of the Superior Court, Judge John Napper, will review the comments and then forward his suggestion to the Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court to appoint as Judge Pro Tem. The final approval will be made by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

Redacted copies of their resumes can be found at

https://courts.yavapaiaz.gov/Departments/Superior-Court/Applicants.

Comments can be submitted by email to yavapaicourtadmin@courts.az.gov or by mail to the

Superior Court in Yavapai County, Attn: Julie Malinowski, Court Administrator, 120 S. Cortez,

#410, Prescott, AZ 86303. Please include your name, phone number and email address in the

message to allow follow up for clarification or additional information.