Turnbull Fire and Secondary Fire Being Fought in Southern Arizona

4/25 Thursday afternoon, fire crews responded to the Turnbull Fire, southwest of Bylas on Mount Turnbull. The Geronimo Hotshot crew responded, and along with three air tanker drops, were able to tie the fire into a road, keeping it at around 50-acres. Soon after they located a second fire, which crews were also able to stop. Today crews are working to keep the fire from spreading due to the warmer and windier conditions. Due to no lightning in the area, the fires are believed to be human caused. The area of the fire is currently under Stage-2 Fire Restrictions.