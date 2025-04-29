Turnbull Fire 100% Contained at 50-Acres

4/29 The Turnbull Fire was declared 100% contained at 50-acres. The fire was burning on Mount Turnbull, southwest of Bylas on the San Carlos Reservation. The human caused fire was first reported on April 24-th with the Geronimo Hotshot Crew called in to put it out.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist