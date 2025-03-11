MY RADIO PLACE

Trespassers Removed from Condemned Home in Cordes Lakes

March 11, 2025 /

3/11 YCSO arrested two trespassers at a home in Cordes Lakes that’s condemned. The first incident occurred last Thursday when deputies made contact with a man that was not supposed to be in the house. The suspect gave deputies a false name, but they soon learned who he really was and took him into custody for trespassing and false reporting. He was additionally charged with criminal damage for damages he caused to the door panel of the patrol vehicle. Deputies returned to the same house Sunday evening and found a woman inside this time. She was arrested on a valid warrant as well as drug charges. Names were not released.

