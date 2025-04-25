MY RADIO PLACE

Travel ID Starts May 7/ADOT Release Attached

April 25, 2025 /
The Arizona Travel ID is in high demand with two weeks remaining until the May 7 deadline for domestic air travelers to comply with federal REAL ID requirements. With business up and appointments filling rapidly at Motor Vehicle Division offices, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends keeping two things in mind:

  1. If you aren’t traveling on or soon after May 7 and you wish to use your state credential to fly, you can avoid the current rush by making an appointment closer to your travel date – while leaving a cushion for your Arizona Travel ID to arrive in the mail.
  2. The dozens of authorized third party locations across Arizona can be a convenient option, including if you want to conduct business outside of normal business hours or on Saturdays, which some locations offer. Keep in mind that transactions at these locations involve additional fees. You’ll find a map with authorized third party locations at azdot.gov/mvd.

Without the Arizona Travel ID or another form of federally compliant identification such as a valid U.S. passport, you’ll risk missing an airline flight.

The gold star in the upper right corner of an Arizona Travel ID shows that the holder has met federal standards requiring extra documentation. This includes:

  • Proof of identity: a birth certificate or U.S. passport
  • Social Security number: just the number, not the card
  • Two documents proving Arizona residency, such as rental or bank statements and credit card or cellphone bills in your name with your current Arizona address

A full list of qualifying documents is available at azdot.gov/TravelID. For information on how to obtain an Arizona birth certificate please visit the Arizona Bureau of Vital Records‘ website.

The Arizona Travel ID costs $25 and is valid for eight years. The new Arizona Travel ID card will arrive in the mail within 10-14 days.

More than 2.65 million Arizonans have already upgraded to the Arizona Travel ID so they will be ready to fly. While the deadline is just around the corner, the important deadline to have a federally compliant ID is in time for your next travel plans.

