Traffic Stop in Camp Verde Catches 2 Men with Methamphetamine

April 10, 2025 /

4/10 A recent traffic stop on I-17 in Camp Verde resulted in two men being arrested. Officials say K9 Gunner alerted to the vehicle that Dale Grant of Camp Verde and Robert Weber of Flagstaff were in. A search found a small amount of meth and both were taken into custody. In route to the jail, Weber allegedly tried to destroy over 59-grams of meth in the back of the patrol car that was hidden in his pants. Grant was taken to VVMC after he said he swallowed a quantity of the drug. He was jailed the next day.

