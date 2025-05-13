Traffic Restrictions in Place at Site of Wildlife Overpass South of Flagstaff

5/13 ADOT says lane restrictions are now in place as crews work on the wildlife overpass, over I-17, south of Flagstaff. I-17 is narrowed to 1-lane in each direction, which will remain in place for several months. At a later time, crews will pave temporary I-17 median crossovers to allow traffic to be shifted to one side of the highway, as needed, to limit closures while the overpass is being built. The stretch of Interstate, accounted for 58% of crashes involving wildlife, with 75% of those crashes involving elk.