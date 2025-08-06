Traffic Change Tomorrow 8/7 on I-17 at Willard Springs Road for Wildlife Overpass Construction

8/7 A traffic change will occur tomorrow, on I-17, near Willard Springs Road, as ADOT crews continue to work on a wildlife overpass. Once barriers are in place, traffic will use the southbound lanes to move through the construction zone. Traffic will return to normal in about 2-weeks. Steel girders are being installed over the northbound lanes; soon after, the northbound traffic change will occur, so girders can be placed over the southbound lanes. The entire overpass should be completed by Fall, 2026.