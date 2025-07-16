MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Town of Camp Verde Announces New Hours of Operation

July 16, 2025 /

7/16 The town of Camp Verde will have new business hours starting August 4-th. Town facilities will shift to a Monday through Thursday work schedule with offices closed on Fridays. Employees will work from 7-am to 6-pm each day. The offices include Town Hall, Community Development, Public Work and Utility Administration and Parks and Recreation. Economic Development, the Marshals Office and Library will not be affected by the new work schedule. The new hours are intended to make it easier for residents to access services after the standard workday.

cv new hours

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
social media can boost radio sales – are you prepared
Social Media Can Boost Radio Sales – Are You Prepared?
June 4, 2025
amplifying returns the synergistic power of combining radio and digital advertising
Amplifying Returns: The Synergistic Power of Combining Radio and Digital Advertising
December 30, 2024
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Erica HughesPrescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital