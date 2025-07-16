Town of Camp Verde Announces New Hours of Operation

7/16 The town of Camp Verde will have new business hours starting August 4-th. Town facilities will shift to a Monday through Thursday work schedule with offices closed on Fridays. Employees will work from 7-am to 6-pm each day. The offices include Town Hall, Community Development, Public Work and Utility Administration and Parks and Recreation. Economic Development, the Marshals Office and Library will not be affected by the new work schedule. The new hours are intended to make it easier for residents to access services after the standard workday.